General Electric Company (GE) Stake Lowered by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company (GE) traded up 0.387% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.665. 18,718,392 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.043 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other news, Director James S. Tisch purchased 100,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,693 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $633,375.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,141.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

