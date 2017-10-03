General Electric Company (GE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Vetr raised General Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $21.63 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an underweight rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus decreased their price target on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of General Electric (GE) opened at 24.539 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.889 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr bought 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $699,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery bought 103,983 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, PHH Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 105.0% during the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

