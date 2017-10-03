Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Major Shareholder Sherry Houtkin Sells 35,558 Shares

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 35,558 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $632,221.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,365,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,275,194.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sherry Houtkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Sherry Houtkin sold 35,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $618,100.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Sherry Houtkin sold 10,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sherry Houtkin sold 19,756 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $342,964.16.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sherry Houtkin sold 9,721 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $165,354.21.

On Thursday, September 21st, Sherry Houtkin sold 15,451 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $262,203.47.

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) traded up 0.28% on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 9,624 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Gencor Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $257.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 564,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,963 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 559,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 95.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 554,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 270,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

