Gateley Holdings PLC (GTLY) Insider Michael James Ward Sells 328,900 Shares

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) insider Michael James Ward sold 328,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.99), for a total value of £493,350 ($654,397.13).

Shares of Gateley Holdings PLC (GTLY) opened at 165.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 176.33 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.84. Gateley Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 105.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 200.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Gateley Holdings PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

