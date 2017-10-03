Gastar Exploration (GST) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News coverage about Gastar Exploration (NYSE:GST) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gastar Exploration earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.821833568779 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GST. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Gastar Exploration in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Get Gastar Exploration Inc alerts:

Gastar Exploration (GST) opened at 0.9011 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $179.81 million. Gastar Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Gastar Exploration (NYSE:GST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gastar Exploration will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/gastar-exploration-gst-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-11.html.

Gastar Exploration Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.