Gardiner Nancy B Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Intel Corporation comprises approximately 1.7% of Gardiner Nancy B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Intel Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Intel Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

In other Intel Corporation news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $51,833.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $56,791.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,748 shares of company stock worth $698,654. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) opened at 39.04 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

