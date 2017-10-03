Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $70,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 130.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 798,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 229,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ GLPI) opened at 36.75 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

