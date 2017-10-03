Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 10 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) opened at 116.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.76. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 636.30%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 1,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.21 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $157.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

