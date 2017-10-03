Gaia (GAIA) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) is one of 21 public companies in the “Other Specialty Retailers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gaia to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gaia Inc. alerts:

This table compares Gaia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $21.56 million -$18.78 million 2.16 Gaia Competitors $3.37 billion $363.72 million 4.87

Gaia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gaia. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia 392.56% -17.07% -15.46% Gaia Competitors 21.98% -16.43% 5.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gaia has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gaia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gaia Competitors 387 1041 1093 48 2.31

Gaia presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.50%. As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies have a potential downside of 14.47%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Gaia competitors beat Gaia on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc., formerly Gaiam, Inc., is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles. Its video content is available to its subscribers through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. In addition to streaming, the Company’s subscribers can download its video content to their devices, so they can view its content without being actively connected to the Internet. Through the Gaia service, the Company’s subscribers have access to a library of inspiring films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. The Company has also created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. The Company also operates a digital versatile disc (DVD) subscription club.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.