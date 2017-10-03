FY2019 Earnings Forecast for DHX Media Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (DHX)

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHX Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DHX Media in a research report on Friday.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from DHX Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) is a Canada-based company engaged in the supply and distribution of television and film productions. The Company creates, produces and licenses of family entertainment rights. DHX owns, markets and distributes over 8,500 half hours of children’s entertainment content, and exploits owned properties through its consumer products licensing business.

