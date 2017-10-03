FY2018 EPS Estimates for Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Group (PBH)

Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Prestige Brand Holdings’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Prestige Brand Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Brand Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 138,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.19. Prestige Brand Holdings has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $59.63.

Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Prestige Brand Holdings had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $256.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Prestige Brand Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $671,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,619.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Prestige Brand Holdings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Brand Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

