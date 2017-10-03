FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Holds Holdings in Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co continued to hold its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Progressive Corporation (The) were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Progressive Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Progressive Corporation (The) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive Corporation (The) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $60,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,580.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $4,196,513. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corporation (PGR) traded down 0.24% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 637,697 shares. Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Progressive Corporation (The) had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progressive Corporation will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive Corporation (The)

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

