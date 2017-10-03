FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $334,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co continued to hold its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 318.3% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 1,776.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,326 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 38.6% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 24.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $294.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.72.

In other news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $96,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.50. The stock had a trading volume of 148,182 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.26 and its 200 day moving average is $258.24. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.02 and a 12 month high of $292.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.31. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

