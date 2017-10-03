Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 252,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 95.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) opened at 316.17 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.67 and its 200-day moving average is $280.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post $21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Vetr raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $311.67 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.16.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

