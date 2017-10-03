Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, share price of Frontier Communications declined 31.2% as against the industry’s loss of 11.1%. Moreover, the company continues to suffer from the loss of legacy fixed telephony business to wireless and decline in access lines and wireless backhaul revenues due to customer migration to Ethernet solutions at lower price points. Reports about outages, bad telephone service and problems with billing raises concern. Despite such headwinds, we are impressed with Frontier Communications' focus to rake in more profits through customer retention, market share gain, new product introductions, broadband expansion and improved sales and marketing initiatives. The company is working on its growing Business Service Segment. Meanwhile, foraying into North Carolina through the rollout of ‘Vantage TV’ IPTV and broadband services also bode well.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Corp from $2.30 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded up 3.62% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 1,075,438 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $990.09 million. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Frontier Communications Corp had a negative return on equity of 72.68% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. Frontier Communications Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($4.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,799,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 4,683.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,003,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,246,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,574,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 101.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,741,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,636,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,905 shares during the period.

About Frontier Communications Corp

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

