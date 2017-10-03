Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical Care has had a disappointing run on the bourse on a year-to-date basis. The company ended the second quarter on a mixed note wherein adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same. Fresenius Medical Care reiterated its full-year guidance. We believe this is in tune with the company’s long-term objective or the ‘Growth Strategy 2020’, wherein it aims to drive revenues to $28 billion by 2020, corresponding to an average annual growth rate of 10%. A wide range of dialysis products, initiatives to attain market traction, solid international foothold, strategic acquisitions and divestments are major catalysts. Fresenius Medical Care has signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical for $2 billion. However, a tough regulatory environment, difficulties in boosting the profit margin in foreign legal paradigms and competition in the niche markets are major headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE FMS) traded up 0.51% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 74,070 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $50.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care Corporation had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care Corporation will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

