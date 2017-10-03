FreeSeas (FREE) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

Media coverage about FreeSeas (NASDAQ:FREE) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FreeSeas earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.540867934888 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FreeSeas (FREE) remained flat at $1.15 on Tuesday. FreeSeas has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $166,051.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $289.29.

About FreeSeas

FreeSeas Inc is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company owns approximately two Handysize dry bulk carriers and operates over four Handysize dry bulk carriers. The Company’s vessels carry a range of drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain and coal, which are referred to as major bulks, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar and rice, or minor bulks.

