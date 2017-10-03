Fred Alger Management Inc. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $134,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $10,036,417.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares in the company, valued at $75,739,301.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $1,202,803.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,182,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Fred Alger Management Inc. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/fred-alger-management-inc-raises-position-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $53.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded up 0.358% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.095. 2,940,140 shares of the company were exchanged. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.063 and a beta of 1.61. Morgan Stanley also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,765 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 381% compared to the average volume of 1,407 call options.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.