Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,643,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) opened at 7.01 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The stock’s market cap is $1.04 billion.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/franklin-resources-inc-reduces-stake-in-helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-hlx.html.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.