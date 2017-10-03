Franklin Resources Inc. Has $938,000 Position in Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Global Indemnity PLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Global Indemnity PLC worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity PLC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity PLC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Indemnity PLC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 311,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) opened at 42.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.86. Global Indemnity PLC has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Global Indemnity PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Global Indemnity PLC Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance across the world.

