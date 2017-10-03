Franklin Resources Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 2,647.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,916,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,512,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 5,070,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 28.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,413,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,655,000 after purchasing an additional 981,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global PLC alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/franklin-resources-inc-has-739000-position-in-liberty-global-plc-lbtyk.html.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) opened at 32.84 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses internationally. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, set-top boxes, and pay-per-view programming.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.