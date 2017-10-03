Franklin Resources Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in Loews Corporation (L)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Loews Corporation were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loews Corporation by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Loews Corporation by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 9,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Loews Corporation by 44.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews Corporation alerts:

Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE L) opened at 48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $49.58.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. Loews Corporation had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Loews Corporation will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Loews Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in Loews Corporation (L)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/franklin-resources-inc-has-549000-stake-in-loews-corporation-l.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Loews Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Loews Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Loews Corporation Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.