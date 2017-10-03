Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Holdings Trimmed by GLG Partners LP

GLG Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 174,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 13,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $6,951,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,776.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 88,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 84,022 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 512,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,941,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE BEN) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 310,721 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

