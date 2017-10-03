Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ FWP) opened at 6.03 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $22.903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Forward Pharma A/S’s payout ratio is -3,249.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $210,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 38.2% in the second quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 652,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of FP187, a formulation of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) for the treatment of several inflammatory and neurological indications, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The Company’s clinical candidate, FP187, is under development for the treatment of relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) and other immune disorders, such as psoriasis.

