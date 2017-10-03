Fortive Corporation (FTV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive Corporation were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Corporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,506,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,101,000 after acquiring an additional 574,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,993,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,004,000 after purchasing an additional 646,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,557,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,215,000 after purchasing an additional 174,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 41.2% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 971,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE FTV) opened at 71.55 on Tuesday. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $71.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Fortive Corporation had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

In other Fortive Corporation news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $433,880.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fortive Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Fortive Corporation Profile

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

