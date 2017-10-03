Forest City Enterprises (FCE-A) & Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Forest City Enterprises (NASDAQ: FCE-A) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forest City Enterprises and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest City Enterprises $955.86 million 7.15 $450.04 million N/A N/A Realogy Holdings Corp. $6.01 billion 0.76 $758.00 million $1.71 19.53

Realogy Holdings Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Forest City Enterprises.

Dividends

Realogy Holdings Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Forest City Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Realogy Holdings Corp. pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Forest City Enterprises and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest City Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Realogy Holdings Corp. 4.06% 9.53% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forest City Enterprises and Realogy Holdings Corp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest City Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Realogy Holdings Corp. 1 2 4 0 2.43

Forest City Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a consensus price target of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Forest City Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forest City Enterprises is more favorable than Realogy Holdings Corp..

Summary

Realogy Holdings Corp. beats Forest City Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forest City Enterprises

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It was formerly known as Forest City Enterprises, Inc. Forest City Realty Trust, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

