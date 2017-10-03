Ford Motor Company (F) Holdings Trimmed by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Hinrichs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,624 shares of company stock worth $2,212,964. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) opened at 12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

