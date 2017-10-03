Fmr LLC Has $231.62 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,634,625 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.98% of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) worth $231,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 81.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after acquiring an additional 96,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $250.00 target price on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 9,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $2,309,187.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,973.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $974,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,892 shares of company stock worth $3,678,270 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE COO) opened at 240.56 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.73 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.32 million. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

