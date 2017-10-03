Fmr LLC Has $224.79 Million Holdings in Torchmark Corporation (TMK)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 912,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.51% of Torchmark Corporation worth $224,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Torchmark Corporation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Torchmark Corporation alerts:

TMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Torchmark Corporation from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Torchmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE TMK) opened at 80.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.00. Torchmark Corporation has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Torchmark Corporation had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Torchmark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $143,711.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arvelia Bowie sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $1,323,843.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,471.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,821 shares of company stock worth $10,837,593. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/fmr-llc-has-224-79-million-holdings-in-torchmark-corporation-tmk.html.

Torchmark Corporation Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.