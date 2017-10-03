Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Rating Reiterated by Compass Point

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Compass Point in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fly Leasing Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing Limited in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE FLY) traded up 2.14% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 113,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $431.49 million. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fly Leasing Limited had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Limited will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fly Leasing Limited by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fly Leasing Limited by 31.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fly Leasing Limited during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fly Leasing Limited by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing Limited during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing Limited

Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines throughout the world. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft.

