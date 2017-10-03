Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $45.42 Million Holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK)

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,568 shares during the quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) accounts for about 1.7% of Flinton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) worth $45,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,292,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 567,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE BK) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 558,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 44,250 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,340,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $530,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,931,137 shares of company stock worth $581,058,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

