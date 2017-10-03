Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Holdings Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Five9 worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Five9 by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,114 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 436,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 119,150 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $174,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 60.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Five9 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) opened at 24.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.36 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,622 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $283,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,410.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,007 shares of company stock worth $2,215,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs).

