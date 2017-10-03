Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPRX. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 2,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down 5.51% on Friday, hitting $38.07. 225,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.07 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $60.98.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 356.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. Five Prime Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post ($5.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

