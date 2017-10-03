Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 27,003.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,404,000 after acquiring an additional 235,589 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 27.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,711,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 367,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 79,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,358 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ FIVE) opened at 54.95 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.37 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

