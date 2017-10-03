Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 27,003.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,641,000 after buying an additional 6,800,982 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,250,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 715,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 376,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Five Below by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,711,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,493,000 after buying an additional 367,235 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS AG cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ FIVE) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,085 shares. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

