FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy Corporation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy Corporation from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a report on Monday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.02.

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 195,487 shares. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The stock’s market cap is $13.66 billion.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 190,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,980,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 3,345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

