First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.17 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,843,000 after buying an additional 2,650,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,757.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,045,875,000 after buying an additional 58,073,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $726,481,000 after acquiring an additional 671,581 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,249,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,200,000 after acquiring an additional 852,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 204.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,018,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) opened at 80.79 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. Lowe’s Companies also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,466 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 538% compared to the typical volume of 1,014 put options.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $100.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $614,889.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

