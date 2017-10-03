First Merchants Corp Acquires 26,574 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,082 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 268,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 401,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Century Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $4,332,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $2,833,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) opened at 53.68 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $233,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,278.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

