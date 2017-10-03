First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Earns Buy Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE FHN) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 2,617,649 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. First Horizon National Corporation has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.84.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Horizon National Corporation had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $328.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $840,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,509.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,303.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,270,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 1,534,966 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,203,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,425,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

