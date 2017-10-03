First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/first-heartland-consultants-inc-acquires-248-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at 959.19 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.10 and a 52 week high of $1,083.31. The stock has a market cap of $460.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $966.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $959.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.18 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,190.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.12, for a total value of $1,957,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,348,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total transaction of $536,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,444,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.