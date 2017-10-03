First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) versus M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Head-To-Head Review

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank Corporation and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation $5.24 billion 4.68 $1.30 billion $8.55 18.88 First Citizens BancShares $1.43 billion 3.18 $306.38 million $25.51 14.83

M&T Bank Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for M&T Bank Corporation and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 3 12 3 0 2.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

M&T Bank Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $161.73, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given M&T Bank Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe M&T Bank Corporation is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank Corporation and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 24.10% 9.48% 1.16% First Citizens BancShares 20.19% 9.85% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of M&T Bank Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank Corporation has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. M&T Bank Corporation pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats First Citizens BancShares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Corporation Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services. Its segments are Business Banking, which provides a range of services to small businesses and professionals; Commercial Banking, which provides a range of credit products and banking services; Commercial Real Estate, which provides credit and deposit services; Discretionary Portfolio, which includes investment and trading account securities, residential real estate loans and other assets, and short-term and long-term borrowed funds; Residential Mortgage Banking, which originates and services residential mortgage loans, and Retail Banking, which services to consumers through various delivery channels.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business and consumer lending. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. FCB also provides mortgage lending, a full-service trust department, wealth management services for businesses and individuals and other activities incidental to commercial banking. FCB’s subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., provide various investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services and third-party mutual funds to customers primarily through the bank’s branch network, as well as investment advisory services.

