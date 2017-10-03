First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (PGF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSE:PGF) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. by 20.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. by 15.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSE PGF) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0848 dividend. This is a positive change from PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-increases-stake-in-powershares-fin-preferred-port-pgf.html.

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSE:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.