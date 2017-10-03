First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,741,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,372,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 179.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,619,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 24,087.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 57.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,450,000 after purchasing an additional 658,041 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 25.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,882,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,428,000 after purchasing an additional 593,604 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Western Digital Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Western Digital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ WDC) opened at 83.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.24. Western Digital Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of 292% compared to the typical volume of 1,613 call options.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. Western Digital Corporation had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $122,831.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,142,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 20,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $1,658,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,741.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,689,056. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

