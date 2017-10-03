Financial Survey: WPX Energy (WPX) and EXCO Resources NL (XCO)

WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) and EXCO Resources NL (NYSE:XCO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WPX Energy and EXCO Resources NL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $1.00 billion 4.52 $569.00 million ($0.83) -13.70 EXCO Resources NL $303.66 million 0.09 $104.21 million $7.42 0.18

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EXCO Resources NL. WPX Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EXCO Resources NL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and EXCO Resources NL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy -18.38% -5.99% -2.88% EXCO Resources NL 47.81% N/A -2.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WPX Energy and EXCO Resources NL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 1 3 15 0 2.74 EXCO Resources NL 0 0 0 0 N/A

WPX Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 37.02%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than EXCO Resources NL.

Risk and Volatility

WPX Energy has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXCO Resources NL has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of EXCO Resources NL shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of WPX Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EXCO Resources NL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WPX Energy beats EXCO Resources NL on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States. It is focused on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware (a subset of the Permian Basin) and San Juan Basins in the southwestern United States and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 642 wells in the Delaware Basin and also owned interests in 783 wells operated by others. As of December 31, 2016, it held approximately 98,000 acres in the Delaware Basin, with operations located in Eddy, Lea and Chaves Counties in New Mexico and Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Ward and Winkler Counties in Texas. Its activity in the Delaware Basin is focused on the Wolfcamp Shale formation, the Bone Spring interval and the Delaware sand interval.

EXCO Resources NL Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc. (EXCO) is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production of onshore United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays. The Company’s principal operations are conducted in certain United States oil and natural gas areas, including Texas, Louisiana and the Appalachia region. The Company holds acreage positions in approximately three shale plays in the United States, including East Texas and North Louisiana, South Texas and Appalachia. In East Texas and North Louisiana, the Company holds approximately 83,800 net acres in the Haynesville and Bossier shales. In South Texas, it holds approximately 65,800 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale. In Appalachia, the Company holds approximately 137,400 net acres prospective in the Marcellus shale.

