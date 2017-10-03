Financial Survey: Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) & Capella Education (CPLA)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) and Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Capella Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $921.61 million 4.61 $310.30 million $3.62 24.86 Capella Education $438.59 million 1.90 $71.59 million $3.87 18.42

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Capella Education. Capella Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capella Education has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Capella Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Capella Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Capella Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 18.77% 21.77% 15.47% Capella Education 10.49% 20.23% 15.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grand Canyon Education and Capella Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Capella Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $77.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.17%. Capella Education has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Capella Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capella Education is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Dividends

Capella Education pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Grand Canyon Education does not pay a dividend. Capella Education pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Capella Education on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees. It also offers certificate programs, which consist of a series of courses focused on a particular area of study for both the post-baccalaureate and post-graduate students. The Company offers its ground-based programs to students through three 15-week semesters in a calendar year and to online students in courses that generally range from 5 to 16 weeks throughout the calendar year.

About Capella Education

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment. The post-secondary segment has Capella University (the University) and Sophia Learning, LLC (Sophia). The job-ready skills segment has Capella Learning Solutions, LLC (CLS), Hackbright Academy, Inc. (Hackbright) and DevMountain, LLC (DevMountain). The Company’s program offers six markets, which include public service leadership; nursing and health sciences; social and behavioral sciences; business and technology; education and undergraduate studies. Capella University offers over 1,940 online courses and approximately 50 academic programs with approximately 150 specializations to approximately 38,000 learners.

