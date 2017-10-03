Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 314.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/financial-enhancement-group-llc-has-696000-stake-in-invesco-senior-income-trust-vvr.html.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE VVR) traded up 0.111% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.495. 145,361 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.