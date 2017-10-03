Financial Contrast: Spark Energy (SPKE) and Its Peers

Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spark Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Spark Energy Inc. alerts:

This table compares Spark Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy $674.51 million $93.69 million 21.84 Spark Energy Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.34

Spark Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy. Spark Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Spark Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Energy has a beta of -1.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Spark Energy pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 103.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spark Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Spark Energy Competitors 703 3260 2459 52 2.29

Spark Energy currently has a consensus target price of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Spark Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spark Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy 1.68% 9.13% 3.03% Spark Energy Competitors -10.82% 3.51% 0.54%

Summary

Spark Energy beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment. The Retail Natural Gas segment consists of natural gas sales to, and natural gas transportation and distribution for, residential and commercial customers. It purchases natural gas supply through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts and supplies natural gas to residential and commercial consumers pursuant to fixed-price and variable-price. The Retail Electricity segment consists of electricity sales and transmission to residential and commercial customers. The Company has approximately 774,000 renewable energy credits (RCEs). As of July 5, 2017, the Company operates in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.