Financial Comparison: Omnicell (OMCL) vs. The Competition

Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) is one of 18 public companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Omnicell to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Omnicell and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell 0 1 6 0 2.86 Omnicell Competitors 116 485 798 16 2.50

Omnicell presently has a consensus target price of $51.57, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Omnicell’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicell has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Omnicell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Omnicell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Omnicell has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicell’s peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell -1.14% 0.41% 0.19% Omnicell Competitors -18.12% -11.70% -2.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnicell and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell $680.15 million $42.68 million -237.73 Omnicell Competitors $376.98 million $34.79 million 8.34

Omnicell has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Omnicell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Omnicell beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment is engaged in the design, manufacturing, selling and servicing of medication and supply dispensing systems, pharmacy inventory management systems and related software. The Medication Adherence segment includes the development, manufacturing and selling of consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, medication synchronization platform, and ancillary products and services. Its products are used to manage medication administration outside of the hospital setting and include medication adherence products sold under the brand name MTS, Surgichem, SureMed and the Omnicell brand.

