FIG Partners Begins Coverage on Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY)

Research analysts at FIG Partners started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BY. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) opened at 21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm’s market cap is $623.32 million.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,149. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $627,570.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,273.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,057 shares of company stock worth $765,320 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

