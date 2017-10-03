Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSC. Deutsche Bank AG raised Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Securities raised Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) traded down 0.269% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.565. The stock had a trading volume of 59,095 shares. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -288.46%.

In related news, CEO Bernard D. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,306.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 9.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

